Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] Announced For PC & Consoles

Ziggurat Interactive is bringing back a golden title from the Super Famicom with the release of Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] this winter

Article Summary Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] remastered for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in Winter 2024

Ziggurat Interactive revives rare Super Famicom classic with enhanced features and save options

Includes unreleased prototype Targa and Japan-only release, offering exclusive historical content

Ziggurat aims to introduce this iconic game to new generations, featuring rewind functionality and optional CRT filter

Ziggurat Interactive revealed that they are bringing back a classic from the Super Famicom, as Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind] will be coming out this Winter. The original game was considered one of the greatest titles in the Japanese edition of what we know as the SNES, and over the years, it has become a sought-after cartridge by collectors. Now, working with Limited Run Games and Rainbow Arts, you can get this remastered edition of the game for PC on both GOG and Steam, as well as on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, when it comes out sometime in Q4 2024. Until we get a release date, enjoy the trailer!

Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind]

The original Rendering Ranger: R² is celebrated for its technical accomplishments and distinctive visual aesthetic. The game pushed the boundaries of the Super Famicom's capabilities, utilizing pre-rendered graphics that were pioneering for its time. Its demanding gameplay and visually intricate design have endeared it to collectors and retro gaming enthusiasts, and the limited initial release elevated its status as a coveted classic, often called "the most expensive SNES game.

The unreleased prototype Targa and the Japan-only release Rendering Ranger: R²

The ability to rewind the game with a press of a button, perfect for especially challenging sequences

The option to save and continue, allowing players to up where they left off

Optional CRT filter for retro look and feel

"We at Ziggurat are thrilled to bring such a rare title back to life," said Kate Woods, Vice President of Ziggurat Interactive. "Rendering Ranger: R² is an incredibly important piece of gaming history. With its relaunch, we hope to bring the game to a broader audience, allowing it to be experienced and enjoyed by new generations of gamers on modern platforms."

"I'm thrilled to see the last great classic Rainbow Arts game come back to a larger audience after all these years," enthused Audi Sorlie, Lead Producer on Carbon Engine projects at Limited Run Games. "Fusing gameplay mechanics inspired by Japanese arcade games while employing bombastic action set pieces and technical marvels was what made European game development so exciting for those of us who grew up in the era. Rendering Ranger is the pinnacle of that style of arcade-style action. They used to say "Shoot or Die" back in the day to promote this game, and that ain't no joke; this is unlike anything you've ever experienced in 16 bits."

