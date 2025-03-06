Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Releases New Dual Paths Video

Check out the latest video for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as the team shows you the two different paths you can take as each character

Article Summary Watch the new video showing dual paths for Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Explore feudal Japan with distinct playstyles, stealth for Naoe and combat for Yasuke.

Build spies' network and recruit allies in a dynamic open world with evolving landscapes.

Customize your own hideout to enhance your crew and strategic options in the game.

Ubisoft has released a new video for Assassin's Creed Shadows, this time showing off the different paths you can choose for each character in the game. Since the game has two main characters, Naoe and Yasuke, you're offered two different options on how to approach missions, with the option of switching between characters at certain points in time to do what needs to be done. The new video, which you can see here, shows the same mission with both characters and how you can accomplish the same goals in different ways. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

