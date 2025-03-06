Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: À La Mode Games, Sorry We're Closed

Sorry We're Closed Drops New Console Release Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Sorry We’re Closed, as the nostalgic survival horror game is now available on all three major consoles

Article Summary Sorry We’re Closed now available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

Nostalgic survival horror with fixed-camera and first-person shooting.

Explore a demon world and aid residents in a London borough.

Multiple endings influenced by RPG-style dialogue and player choices.

Indie game developer À La Mode Games and publisher Akupara Games dropped a new trailer for Sorry We're Closed, as the game is now out on consoles. The trailer basically shows off the changes and improvements made to the original as they've set it up to play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. You can check it out here, as the game is out today on all three consoles.

Sorry We're Closed

Sorry We're Closed is a fusion of nostalgic survival horror with a new perspective on combat, combining atmospheric environments with fixed-camera angles and the thrill of arcade-style first-person shooting. Collect items and manage resources to help Michelle survive. Optional tank controls are available for those who enjoy the classic survival horror experience. Follow the final days of Michelle as she battles to break the curse placed on her by a powerful archdemon looking for love. Help (or hinder!) the lives of curious residents in Michelle's bustling London borough as she pursues freedom from her own untimely demise.

Michelle's time is split between the perilous demon world and mingling with the locals on her residential street. Everyone is battling their own inner demons, and through Michelle, you can help guide them. Multiple endings are available through RPG-style dialogue interactions with the extravagant cast. Michelle gains the power of the Third Eye, allowing her to peer between worlds and learn about the hidden denizens in her neighborhood. Peel away the boundaries to uncover secret identities and solve puzzles. The Third Eye will be Michelle's strongest tool while battling her most threatening adversaries – especially in boss encounters! It can expose a demon's weak points to deal maximum damage. Take enemies down with perfect weak point combos to charge up for the ultimate shot.

Thrust into a world of celestial beings; you can follow Michelle's story as she battles to break the curse placed on her by a powerful demon looking for love. Help (or hinder!) the lives of the curious residents in Michelle's bustling London borough as you pursue freedom from your own untimely demise. Hear what it means to be an angel or a demon and what happens when they mix. With multiple endings to discover, influence Michelle's fate as the choices you make will open new opportunities to avoid or embrace the allure of the archdemon. Is there a right or a wrong? The more Michelle meddles, the more the lives of those around her change too. She's not the only one whose fate can change. If Michelle can brave the demon world and keep her Hellhound pistol loaded, she might find a way to reclaim her destiny.

