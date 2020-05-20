Renegate Game Studios Announces Gudetama Card Game

Renegade Game Studios, who we have covered before regarding their various board games, has announced a new card game, styled after the antics of Sanrio's character, Gudetama, the Lazy Egg.

Gudetama: The Tricky Egg Card Game is an upcoming trick-taking card game, according to the blurbs on Renegade's website, for two to seven players. The game lasts upwards of twenty minutes and consists of seven rounds of play. The goal of the game is to score the least points – and to do that, players must aim to avoid taking the final trick of the round. Doing so will give players points equal to that trick card's point value. This game is geared for ages seven and above and contains 63 cards and a rulebook.

Gudetama, a character by Sanrio – the company responsible for Hello Kitty – is an egg personified to be lazy. Uncharacteristic with most of Sanrio's other characters, who have a cheery and personable disposition, Gudetama was created by Sanrio to be a lazy and even depressed character. While Gudetama was originally created to appeal to preadolescents, both teen and adult markets quickly showed interest in the lazy egg.

Of all of Sanrio's characters, Gudetama's appeal may come as the biggest shock, and yet, Gudetama has the most prolific social media presence among the company's cast. Gudetama has a huge Twitter following – the fictional egg's Twitter account boasts over one million followers to date by itself (not taking Sanrio-authorized Twitter's in other languages into account).

At any rate, now Gudetama has its own card game with Renegade Game Studios, due out in August of this year! What do you think of this announcement? Is Gudetama a good property for Renegade Game Studios to have ahold of, or is Gudetama a bit too obscure to succeed? Have you played a trick-taking game before? How do they tend to handle? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!