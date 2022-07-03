Renegade Game Studios Announces New Board Game Birdwatcher

Renegade Game Studios has a new board game coming for aviary fans as you'll be getting a competitive title called Birdwatcher. Yes, indeed, you read that correctly. Along with the help of Oni Games and designer Zakir Jafry, the company will be releasing a 1-5 player tabletop game in which you are all essentially bird watchers who take photos of various species to get the best collection possible for future publication. You'll spend your time luring different types of birds to your tree in order to get the best image, but beware, everyone else is doing the same thing and have various ways to make it happen.

The game has been beautifully illustrated by artist Lauren Helton, who has taken every bird in the game and given them a regal treatment so that you not only get to see each bird as an amazing image but feel them come to life to a degree as you play. You can pre-order the game at the link above for $40 with it set to ship out later this year.

In this fast, competitive game by designer Zakir Jafry, players are rival wildlife photographers on a hunt to snap photos of the elusive and illustrious birds-of-paradise. Players lure birds to their tree from the jungle, take photos of the birds in their tree, and publish their findings. You can even snap a picture of a bird in a competitor's tree with the right lens! The photographer with the most citation points at the end of the game is awarded Nature Photographer of the Year and is the winner! Beautiful bird cards illustrated by Lauren Helton, a biologist and scientific illustrator, build your own tableau of bird photographs and publications. Play solo or against friends! 113 cards (including bird cards, hybrid bird cards, and publications)

5 Player Mats

31 Insect Punchboard Tokens

1 Scorepad