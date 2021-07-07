Renegade Game Studios' Power Rangers Deckbuilding Game Expanded

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop game designers who brought us Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals and Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, have announced an expansion for their Power Rangers deck-building card game. This expansion, called Zeo: Stronger Than Before, is named after the sequel series to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and the tagline for that sequel.

Similar to the show from which it gets its inspiration, Zeo: Stronger Than Before revolves around the Zeo Rangers and their fight against the wickedly evil Machine Empire. According to the press release put out by Renegade Game Studios, the premise of this standalone expansion to the game is as follows:

In this standalone but fully compatible Deck-Building Game expansion, some players will be Heroes and some will be Villains. You'll start with a meager deck that will become increasingly powerful as the game progresses, until you can unleash a powerful Megazord or Master attack. Play against one opponent or team up with a friend to take down the opposition. Contains everything needed to play, or combine with the Core Set for even more possibilities!

In addition, the features of this game include the following:

Over 175 cards to expand your Power Rangers Deck-Building Game.

The Zeo Rangers and the Machine Empire join the battle!

Standalone but fully compatible expansion! A great entry point!

Powerful new Zeo Sub-Crystals which can be acquired by both Rangers and Villains!

Zeo: Stronger Than Before is designed for 30-70 minute games between two and four players aged 13 and up. If you preorder the game, you will also receive Bonus Pack #2 from Renegade Game Studios, which includes the addition of General Venjix and his Shadow Claw attack, among other bonus components to the game. The game is priced at $45.00 USD on Renegade's website and can be preordered on said site's web store by clicking here.

What do you think about this release? Are you interested in Zeo: Stronger Than Before for the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game by Renegade Game Studios? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!