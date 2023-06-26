Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: hasbro, Tabletop

Renegade Game Studios Will Be Relaunching Heroscape

Fans of Heroscape will be happy to know that Renegade Game Studios will be working with Hasbro to relaunch the franchise.

Last week, Renegade Game Studios confirmed that they will be bringing back Heroscape, as they have entered a new deal with Hasbro. The news is quite interesting as Avalon Hill and Hasbro Pulse were tapped to do this back in the Fall of 2022, as the company saw a ton of support for the move. Now with a few changes, Renegade has stepped in to help publish it to as great of a playerbase as they can. You'll experience the same game with new content, as they will be releasing figured, terrain packs, faction boxes, and more. Renegade is looking to improve on the game a little as well by introducing different price points to help anyone get in on the action, as well as providing online and organized play support, and starting a future World Championship event. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement below, as the team has created a place for you to signup for updates as they come.

"Heroscape brought a lot of people into hobby gaming, and to this day, there is a robust and passionate community; we look forward to growing that community and continuing to offer new and exciting models for gamers to enjoy," said Scott Gaeta, President & Publisher of Renegade Game Studios. "Additionally, we will be partnering with hobby stores to give Heroscape and its community of players the best home possible where they can make new friends and engage in exciting battles across Valhalla!"

"Fans have been clamoring for a revival of Heroscape, and we've heard you. That's why we are tremendously excited to bring back and expand the beloved brand with the Renegade team, who are big fans themselves," says Bradley Bowman, Licensing Director of Global Toys & Sporting Goods at Hasbro. "We're celebrating this return alongside our fans and look forward to offering existing players more ways to enjoy the game and introducing a whole new generation to Heroscape and its endless imaginative potential."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!