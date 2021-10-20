RepliCade Has Put The Missile Command Cabinet Up For Pre-Order

RepliCade has announced that they have officially put their miniature Missile Command arcade cabinet up for pre-order. Another one of Atari's classic titles has been reproduced into a 1/6th scale replica as they will be selling two versions of it. First one is the Standard Edition, which is a replica of the machine you would see in most locations like bowling alleys and the local 7-11 back in the day. The other is the special Field-Test Edition, with an extra-tall marquee, which you could only find in arcades as it recreates Atari's pre-production model of the cabinet before it went into mass production. They are being sold for $140 and $160, respectfully, as you can buy them through New Wave Toys. We got more info on both of them for you here.

Missile Command is a legendary arcade fixture, and it's been referenced in films including Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was created by legendary Atari programmer Dave Theurer, who also designed Tempest. New Wave's reproduction brings the same premium-quality materials and attention to detail that it's known for, making both versions of Missile Command X RepliCade must-have collectibles for fans of classic games and retro enthusiasts. Missile Command X RepliCade Standard Edition is a faithful recreation of the 1980 arcade original, featuring a Trak-Ball interface, illuminated Volcano-style buttons, and striking cabinet art. A unique CRT FX lens transforms the built-in LCD to look like a CRT display from the era — scanlines and all. The Missile Command X RepliCade Field-Test Edition includes everything from the Standard Edition along with some additional flourishes. Most notably the cabinet features an oversized marquee panel that lights up and blinks, helping to sell the fantasy that players are the last line of defense against an incoming nuclear attack. The taller cabinet also features rarely seen pre-production artwork on the control panel and cabinet — a special treat for old-school gamers.

Missile Command Standard Features Replica Missile Command arcade machine miniaturized in 1/6-scale

Trak-Ball XL, a free-spinning, extra-large Trak-Ball that provides smooth and accurate control

CRT FX, a convex, transparent lens that transforms the LCD screen to look like a CRT television screen

Plays the original arcade Missile Command ROM

Arcade Operator's menu with customizable dip switch and cabinet settings

Cabinet constructed from traditional materials: wood, metal, and plastic

Atari Volcano Lighted Buttons

RepliCade signature amplified mono audio reproduction with volume control

High-resolution cabinet art reproduction on quality 3M vinyl overlays

High score saving with non-volatile memory

Built-in, high-capacity rechargeable battery

Premium LCD color screen 4:3 aspect ratio (horizontal orientation)

Officially licensed by Atari

Limited Edition Missile Command: Field-Test Edition Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus:

Field-Test Edition Illuminated Marquee Panel

Field-Test Edition pre-production Control Panel

Atari's Triple Slot diecast metal coin door

Field-Test Edition professionally reproduced cabinet art

Limited Edition / Individually numbered