ReSetna Reveals New Details Before January Steam Release

Check out the latest trailer and info about ReSetna released this week before the game is released on PC via Steam later this month

Indie game developer and publisher Today's Games have revealed new details for ReSetna as they prepare for the game's release this month. First off, the team dropped an updated free demo on Steam, giving those who would like to try the game out an upgraded experience of what the current build of the game plays like. Next, for those who just want to look first, the game also has a new gameplay trailer out right now. Enjoy both as the official release will happen on January 31, 2025.

ReSetna

ReSetna is set in a world where all organic life is extinct, and the last remnants of civilization belong to self-aware machines. Not immune to the passage of time, the robots have become self-aware. They are experiencing psychological turmoil, existential crises and the emotions that once belonged to their makers – creating a universe where even the machines question their purpose and existence. Now, a mysterious digital entity, known as the Signal, threatens the balances of this fragile robotic society, driving machines to madness. As chaos reigns, a robot warrior ReSetna is awakened by the all-knowing, dimension-spawning AI called APEX, tasked with locating and eliminating the source of the Signal. Together with her loyal companion drone, ReSetna journeys through a crumbling, dystopian world, uncovering the truth behind the failed Project Ascendance and her own role in it. As the Signal spreads, your choices will determine the fate of synthetic life. But even APEX is hiding secrets, including a forgotten protocol that could change everything…

Post-Human World: Journey through the forgotten ruins of Polis_13, toxic wastelands of Acidia, the reality-warping, mind-bending Darkness Zone… Each of ReSetna's seven dystopian districts presents a unique terrain that demands sharp observation and good platforming skills to overcome — and rewards the curious with hidden challenges and untold stories.

Journey through the forgotten ruins of Polis_13, toxic wastelands of Acidia, the reality-warping, mind-bending Darkness Zone… Each of ReSetna's seven dystopian districts presents a unique terrain that demands sharp observation and good platforming skills to overcome — and rewards the curious with hidden challenges and untold stories. Cryptic Story: Piece together the enigmatic history of ReSetna's fractured world across 20+ hours of gameplay. Each zone reveals fragments of the past and glimpses of the future through environmental storytelling and subtle clues, drawing you deeper into the game's overarching mystery and robot society.

Piece together the enigmatic history of ReSetna's fractured world across 20+ hours of gameplay. Each zone reveals fragments of the past and glimpses of the future through environmental storytelling and subtle clues, drawing you deeper into the game's overarching mystery and robot society. Tetris Chip Upgrade System: Tailor ReSetna's abilities to your playstyle with a unique upgrade system based on tetromino chips. Enhance combat skills or environmental manipulation, with your choices influencing both ReSetna's evolution and your path through the game.

Tailor ReSetna's abilities to your playstyle with a unique upgrade system based on tetromino chips. Enhance combat skills or environmental manipulation, with your choices influencing both ReSetna's evolution and your path through the game. Drone Companion: Your loyal drone IXA is more than just a sidekick. It heals, scans, and provides crucial tactical support as you navigate the ruins of the world in search of the elusive Signal.

Your loyal drone IXA is more than just a sidekick. It heals, scans, and provides crucial tactical support as you navigate the ruins of the world in search of the elusive Signal. Tactical Combat: Face a variety of enemies that demand strategic thinking and adaptability. Master ReSetna's weapons, learn enemy patterns, and refine your skills to tackle escalating challenges and formidable bosses.

Face a variety of enemies that demand strategic thinking and adaptability. Master ReSetna's weapons, learn enemy patterns, and refine your skills to tackle escalating challenges and formidable bosses. Original Soundscape: Crafted by Nikola Jeremic, the haunting soundtrack of ReSetna fuses retro synthwave and ambientwave, blending organic, distorted sound of decayed instruments with synthetic textures to reflect the post-organic, post-human nature of the game's world.

