Reshiram Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023

2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Reshiram in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Reshiram Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Reshiram counters as such:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Reshiram with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Reshiram can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Reshiram will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!