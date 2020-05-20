Niantic revealed today that they will be bringing Unova creatures Reshiram, Zekrom, & Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO Five Star Raids. Bringing in all three from Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the devs will start with Reshiram as the first for you to attempt to battle and capture. You can do this starting next Tuesday, May 26th, starting at 1pm PT, which will run until June 16th at the same time. We have the full details about the first raid for you below along with a trailer showing off the latest Pokémon to join the game. Best of luck to all of you in this new set of raids as we wait to find out when the other two will happen.

In addition, there will be Raid Hour events featuring Reshiram every Wednesday while it's in five-star raids. Raids featuring Reshiram will be happening more frequently during the following periods. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time How to get a Remote Raid Pass The ability to raid remotely is available to Trainers level 5 and up! By using a Remote Raid Pass, you'll be able to join a Raid Battle that you can see on the Nearby screen or tap on the map. You can pick up a Remote Raid Pass in the shop by following the steps below. Open the Pokémon GO app. Tap the Poké Ball icon, and then tap Shop. Scroll down to the Items section. From there, you can get one Remote Raid Pass for 100 PokéCoins. Please note that if you have three or more Remote Raid Passes in your Item Bag, you won't be able to acquire more. To learn more about how to join nearby raids remotely, check out this article: Joining Raids Remotely.