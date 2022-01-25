Respawn Entertainment Is Developing A New Star Wars Game

Interesting news from Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games this morning as Respawn Entertainment is making a new Star Wars title. The makers of Titanfall and Apex Legends will be taking on this new project with Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, overseeing this new phase of the relationship between all of these entities. The game is already in production with Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the helm, joined by two new teams working to create a new and unique experience for the franchise. Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, will be leading the development, which is being done through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, run by Greg Foerstch.

Basically what we're getting at here is that it's all-hands-on-deck to make this one. Aside from the fact we're getting something new from Respawn, it also pretty much confirms the news that Star Wars Battlefront III is dead in the water. Which is fine since EA DICE has its hands full with the issues in Battlefront 2042. And with a new project also comes new jobs as the company has opened up several new positions to help make the game, which you can find on their careers page. The jobs available in Game Design don't give a clear picture of what's being made just yet, but it's clear that whatever it is will have some sort of story mode and an online element to it. It's almost a certainty we're getting a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, they just haven't confirmed it yet. We have several quotes below talking about the new game from all the studios involved as we now wait for info to leak.

"We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn," said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. "They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away." "Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games," said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Walt Disney Games. "Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy." "Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Hirschmann. Peter previously worked as VP of development at LucasArts, and was executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on the title. "We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we're thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years," said Zampella. "If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey."