Retro-Bit To Release Retro Cartridge For Battletoads & Double Dragon

Retro-Bit revealed they have a brand new awesome NES throwback as producing a special edition of as we're getting Battletoads & Double Dragon. This awesome team-up between two classic teams of the classic Nintendo era is one of the first major gaming crossovers as you take on a new series of missions where you can select from five different characters across both franchises. Now you can own an amazing special edition in partnership with Arc System Works and Rare Ltd., which comes with an instruction manual, green cartridge, numbered hardcover case, and an acrylic display stand. All of which are on pre-order for $60. You can read more about it below as the pre-order will be available until May 22nd.

Battletoads & Double Dragon: The Ultimate Team was released in 1993 and brought together two powerhouse franchises. Double Dragon was one of the first successful arcade beat 'em up titles while Battletoads was one of the most renowned beat 'em ups on consoles. With so much muscle packed into one game, how could the Dark Queen and Shadow Boss hope to take over the world? But it isn't just them on the warpath! You'll have to deal with Abobo, Big Blag, Roper, Robo-Manus, and many other minions. Whether in single-player or two-player modes, you'll venture through seven stages throwing everything at you from fighting, platforming, speeder bikes, space shooters, and then some!

The upcoming Collector's Edition from Retro-Bit Publishing will bring this ultimate team-up into the 21st century with an individually-numbered deluxe hardcover box that is scaled to the dimensions of traditional 8-Bit cartridge packaging for display continuity. It will also house a Jumpin' Jade cartridge for compatible 8-Bit systems and include a full-color instruction manual. Something Retro-Bit Publishing is introducing in this collector's edition is an exclusive acrylic cartridge display stand featuring pixelated characters that represent both Battletoads and Double Dragon.