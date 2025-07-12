Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Return From Core, Tanxun Studio

Return From Core Announces Steam Full Release Date

Return From Core has been given an official release date after being in Early Access for a year and a half, as it arrives next week

Article Summary Return From Core leaves Early Access with its full Steam release on July 10, 2025.

Explore underground, mine resources, fight monsters, and unlock ancient technologies to survive.

Build and customize home bases, cook various foods, and automate mining with lost tech advancements.

Befriend and battle alongside unique monster girl companions with special skills and buffs.

Indie game developer Tanxun Studio and publisher 2P Games have confirmed the official release date for Return From Core, as the game leaves Early Access. The game has been in EA on Steam since December 2023, getting small improvements over time as they expanded on what they were intending to do. But now the time has come to receive the final Version 1.0, as the game comes out on July 18, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as they show off some of the final additions to the game.

Return From Core

Tragedy befell the Earth's surface, forcing civilization to withdraw deep underground near the planet's core. Scavenge the world below, mine for natural resources, take down monsters, and learn to survive as the last remnants of humanity. Discover a powerful ancient technology and harness its energy to restore mankind and return to the surface. Dig deeper through the inner core with a trusty pickaxe in one hand and a lantern in the other. Detonate explosives to carve a new path or to defend against tunneling terrors, including slithering sandworms, white wolf spiders, and robotic rodents.

Make yourself at home as you explore the underground world. A perfect camp can protect you from lurking creatures and provide a safe place to spend the night. Try spicing up your camp by crafting all kinds of furniture. An adventure should not be dull. Food is essential, even in this underground world. You can grow various kinds of vegetables, hunt different underground creatures, and experiment with different recipes to create a variety of foods. Tap into your creativity and culinary skills to come up with perfect combinations that will keep you well-fed.

Embark on your mining journey armed with just a single pickaxe in your hand. Traverse the depths of the earth and gather resources while exploring. However, why stop there? Utilize the lost technologies you discover to construct your own automated mining and production system. Sit back, relax, and let the machines do the heavy lifting for you. Cultivate friendships with adorable monster girl companions, humanoid hybrids with powerful abilities and supernatural traits. Gain their favor by learning their distinct personalities and make use of their skills on the quest to the surface. Lilith acts as guide providing useful hints and tips, Cartier is an enigmatic wolf girl with a temper, and Mona is wary of humans with the innate ability of self-healing. Activate their gifts in the form of buffs to help in combat and other endeavors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!