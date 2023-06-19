Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, indie games, Return From Core

Return From Core Launches Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Steam Next Fest has started today, and with it comes a ton of indie games with demos, such as the one for Return From Core.

Indie game publisher 2P Games has released a brand new free demo for Return From Core as part of Steam Next Fest, which is happening now. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a survival sandbox adventure title in which you will explore the depths of your own homeworld as you explore the caverns and wonders below while also trying to escape a catastrophe topside. You'll need to find resources to survive and start a new underneath the world's crust. We got more info on the game below as it is live right now until June 26th.

"Return From Core is a survival sandbox adventure that throws players into the Inner Earth, a world within a world where the main character seeks shelter after the catastrophe that left the surface as a wasteland and shattered all signs of civilization. Exploring a vast array of treacherous caves and tunnels will give you the tools to survive in an unforgiving environment. But who knows if, during your expeditions, you will find the knowledge and technology that one day, hopefully, will let you return to the surface to start a new life."

Explore the underground world with you trusty pickaxe and a lantern. Gather materials to craft new gear, weapons and much more… but beware of the dangers that lie ahead.

with you trusty pickaxe and a lantern. Gather materials to craft new gear, weapons and much more… but beware of the dangers that lie ahead. Build your camp and decorate it with your DIY furniture. Everybody needs a safe place to return to after a hard work's day!

and decorate it with your DIY furniture. Everybody needs a safe place to return to after a hard work's day! Fight the creatures of Inner Earth . You are not alone and these creatures aren't gonna let you trespass their realm. Craft powerful weapons, bombs, and traps, defeat them and get rich rewards.

. You are not alone and these creatures aren't gonna let you trespass their realm. Craft powerful weapons, bombs, and traps, defeat them and get rich rewards. Build automated production lines. Once you discover lost technologies and gather better materials you will be able to build automated production lines to improve the materials you get and the items you craft.

