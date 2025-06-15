Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Return to Ash

Return to Ash Confirmed For Mid-July Steam Release

Serenity Forge confirmed this week they will release their new narrative adventure game Return to Ash for PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Return to Ash releases on Steam in mid-July, promising an emotional narrative adventure experience.

Players guide Ashleigh through a mysterious afterlife, shaping her fate with impactful choices.

Build relationships, face off with Death, and uncover secrets in a unique visual novel format.

Features a striking art style, original soundtrack, and a complete story playable in 2-4 hours.

Indie game developer and publisher Serenity Forge confirmed this week they have set a proper release date for their upcoming game, Return to Ash. The game puts you in the position of a young woman who wakes up in a hospital to find out she has died, or has she? With other souls and the grim reaper to keep her company, you must make the choices for her from this point forward. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will drop onto Steam on July 10, 2025.

Return to Ash

What would you do if you woke up in the afterlife? The hospital room she knew is gone. Beyond the window lies a blank, white void that stretches endlessly. Instead of the usual aches and pains, she awakens feeling better than she has in years. Is this a dream, or…? Return to Ash is a narrative-driven visual novel focused on emotional storytelling and relationship building. Your decisions will shape Ashleigh's journey and determine how her story ends. Explore a mysterious afterlife, forge bonds with others trapped in this strange purgatory, and face impossible, torturous trials from a masked being who calls themself "Death." Explore a mysterious afterlife and learn about the past lives of fellow souls, but know that Ash's decisions will shape their fates as much as her own. Will you trust and help those around you? Or will you fight for a second chance at life, no matter the cost?

Dialogue Choices That Matter: Build relationships with a cast of memorable characters, each with their own dreams, regrets, and reasons to return to life.

Build relationships with a cast of memorable characters, each with their own dreams, regrets, and reasons to return to life. Unique Art Style: A distinct and atmospheric visual design brings the afterlife, and its mysteries, to life.

A distinct and atmospheric visual design brings the afterlife, and its mysteries, to life. Original Soundtrack: Experience a beautiful, emotional score that complements every twist and turn of Ashleigh's journey.

Experience a beautiful, emotional score that complements every twist and turn of Ashleigh's journey. Short and Impactful: A complete story experience designed to be finished in 2–4 hours.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!