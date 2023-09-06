Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixelsplit, Reveil

Reveil Receives New Trailer Focusing On The Story

Check out the latest trailer for Reveil that appeared during Fear Fest 2023, as the game shows off more of the strange story you'll encounter.

Daedalic Entertainment dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming horror game Reveil during Fear Fest 2023 this evening. Along with developer Pixelsplit, the team showed off more of the narrative first-person psycho-thriller that they've been working on for a while now. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game focuses on a man named Walter Thompson who wakes up in a mysterious place with both his wife and child gone. He must make his way around to figure out where he is, exploring the space and solving puzzles, as we learn more about his dark past at the Nelson Bros. Circus. Enjoy the trailer as the game appears to be aiming for a release before yerar's end.

"A unique, visually appealing, mentally challenging story. Versatile puzzles, unanswered questions, confusing clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions. Reveil is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what's going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it. Versatile, handcrafted puzzles, unanswered questions, captivating clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions."

A deeply psychological experience that will play with your feeling of reality.

Five playable acts in diverse, carefully designed environments.

First-person narrative experience, including various puzzles and riddles.

Beautiful and immersive visual experience made with Unity.

Multi-layered narrative with psychedelic, biographical, and disturbing elements.

Atmospheric architecture, painting, and writings refer to the circus era of the '60s.

