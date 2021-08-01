Review: Deranged, A Board Game By UltraPro Entertainment

We here at Bleeding Cool are big fans of horror and dark fantasy games. We have reviewed games like Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals by Renegade Game Studios, various boxed sets by Wyrd Games, and look forward to seeing what the next Magic sets will have in store for us when those come out. But we recently received one game that seems to drive the stake squarely to the chest. We got ahold of Deranged, a board game by UltraPro Entertainment, and here's what we think about it!

Deranged is described by UltraPro itself as a "semi-cooperative adventure game in the vein of a dark fantasy. The Heroes end up in a small town driven by evil forces, and in order to survive several horrible nights and leave the town at the break of dawn, they will have to fight unimaginable monsters, each other, and … their own inner demons." The players have to face various monsters and as they do so, they turn into monsters of their own idiom in the process as they steadily lose their sanity. Spooky events abound as the nights proceed in their nightmarishly-grim fashion, a parade headed by the crawling madness that is the anomaly of time itself…

Err… Sorry, got a bit carried away there. In all seriousness, however, the game looks great. It comes with twelve plastic figures for use within the game, and they are quite detailed. Furthermore, on the note of game logistics, Deranged is geared for three to six players aged 14 and up. The game is meant to take between an hour and a half and three hours in total.

What do you think about the ideas behind Deranged? Does this game seem like a fun time for you and a few friends? Let us know your various thoughts about this game by UltraPro Entertainment in the comments below!