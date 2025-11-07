Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Herobeat Studios, Rewilders: The Lost Spring

Rewilders: The Lost Spring Announces New Playtest Period

You'll be able to try out the game Rewilders: The Lost Spring later this month as the developers will be holding a special playtest

Open-world action roguelite mixes creature collection, progression, and dynamic environments.

Play as Abi, restore biomes, discover lore, and fight corruption with help from mysterious allies.

Heavily inspired by Studio Ghibli, featuring a heartfelt story and music from Julie Elven.

Indie game developer and publisher Herobeat Studios have announced a new Playtest will be happening for their upcoming game, Rewilders: The Lost Spring. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an open-world action roguelite mixed with creature collection and Metroidvania-like progression mechanics, as you attempt to change the corrumption that has happened across several biomes. The test will give you a sample of the game ahead of them doing an Early Access release next year. You can sign up for it on their Steam page as the Playtest will take place from November 12-19.

Rewilders: The Lost Spring

Players will embody Abi, a survivor returning to the poisoned surface of the world to rescue her lost family and restore the wild. While exploring corrupted biomes—unlocking Hântu, finding lore, secrets, and enemies born from a failed society—she will come across her family and help restore them just as she will her environments, with the help of a mysterious being called Rif. The team was heavily inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli films, which convey messages of ecological destruction, empowerment, and family, while developing Rewilders. Utilizing creative audio-visual presentations and gameplay to tell evocative stories is a key component of Herobeat's development philosophy.

An open-world roguelite experience where curiosity and discovery go hand in hand, finding items, secrets, and paths to new challenges

Growth and rewards to be gained from fighting back against the corruption of Abi's home across five unique biomes with their own bosses

Multiple combinations and approaches to play with while engaging in combat, utilizing several kinds of Hântu, abilities, levels, and buffs (permanent or temporary)

A heart-warming story about family, friendship, resilience, and kindness.

Moving music, scenes from renowned artist Julie Elven, and the makers of Endling – Extinction is Forever.

