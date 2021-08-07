Rhino Prime & Nyx Prime Return To Warframe On August 10th

Digital Extremes are bringing back a couple of goodies to Warframe this week as both Rhino Prime & Nyx Prime will return. Both of these armaments have been in the Vault for a while, but they're busting them out for a while for people to get into them again. But when the devs giveth, they also taketh away, as the Zephyr Prime and Chroma Prime armors will be headed into the Vault. We got the details for you as this will all take effect on August 10th.

Warframe: Rhino Prime & Nyx Prime

The Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime Packs, which includes the Prime Warframes along with their signature Prime Weapons and Customizations, become available for purchase through the Prime Vault program. Individual Prime Accessories Packs will also be available for purchase. In addition, Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime can be earned in-game by collecting and opening certain Void Relics. Hone brute force and take Rhino's ground-shaking Abilities to the next level for an ultimate armored Warframe capable of stampeding enemies tank-style or disrupt enemy movement in unprecedented ways with mind control using Nyx's psychic disruption. Players can get instant access to Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime, along with their signature Weapons and Customizations, when the Prime Vault opens for a limited time on August 10 at 2 p.m. ET on all platforms.

The Vault: Zephyr Prime & Chroma Prime

Don't miss your last chance to collect Zephyr Prime, Chroma Prime and their signature Prime Weapons and Customizations before they enter the Prime Vault next week. Until Tuesday, Aug. 10, Zephyr Prime and Chroma Prime Packs, and their Accessories Packs, can be instantly accessed by purchasing them through the Prime Vault program. Zephyr Prime is a high-speed, armored Prime Warframe that brings a wealth of graceful destruction to the battlefield in beautiful but deadly ways. Chroma Prime is a master of the elements that wields a cold embrace and a fiery rage to overwhelm his opponents.