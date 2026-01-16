Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CeREELs, Ella Stars, Rising Tide, Sususoft

Rhythm-Action Game Ella Stars Arrives Next Week

The new wholesome rhythm-action K-Pop-inspired boss battler game Ella Stars has been confirmed for launch next week on Steam

Article Summary Ella Stars launches next week on Steam, blending rhythm-action gameplay with K-pop flair.

Face off against unique bosses using your musical skills in a wholesome, animated world.

Original soundtrack features 30+ K-pop tracks and artists like Eric Nam and Shorelle.

Unlock songs, outfits, and stages as you guide Ella on a heartfelt journey of self-discovery.

Indie game developer Sususoft, along with co-publishers CeREELs and Rising Tide, has confirmed the launch date for Ella Stars. If you have yet to see this game, this is a wholesome action-rhythm title in which you'll take on bosses using your best K-pop beats to music battle them into submission. Complete with a fun soundtrack of original tunes set to hand-drawn art that will get you dancing for real as you play. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will launch on PC via Steam on January 23.

Ella Stars

Ella and Bird have an origin story with 50+ million views on YouTube across 49 hilarious music-based animated episodes. Ella Stars is basically a playable greatest hits album with hand-drawn art and tight gameplay as grace notes. Own them all in the Deluxe Addition. It's worth it. Well not narratively, but you can crush each unique boss with a perfect combo at the end for a satisfying crescendo. Ella's a lovable character with long-time fans of the series while the typical rhythm-action player loves a challenge, so we deliberately designed with a wide range of accessibility in mind. Move through difficulty modes until the bosses break you (or you break the game, then we humbly concede to your mastery).

A heartfelt story of self-discovery: A relatable narrative about identity, belonging, and self-expression designed to resonate with players of all ages and backgrounds.

A relatable narrative about identity, belonging, and self-expression designed to resonate with players of all ages and backgrounds. 100% original soundtrack: Over 30 original tracks featuring K-pop artists, including Eric Nam (GQ Korea's Man of the Year 2016), 1kyne, VIA, Shorelle, and Mark Angelico Thomson. More music announcements to come!

Over 30 original tracks featuring K-pop artists, including Eric Nam (GQ Korea's Man of the Year 2016), 1kyne, VIA, Shorelle, and Mark Angelico Thomson. More music announcements to come! Idol progression: Grow Ella as a performer by unlocking songs, outfits and stages.

Grow Ella as a performer by unlocking songs, outfits and stages. Accessible rhythm-cation gameplay: Intuitive mechanics that emphasize flow over pressure.

Intuitive mechanics that emphasize flow over pressure. Hand-drawn animated art: Vibrant visuals that bring Ella's world to life with color and personality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!