Rhythm-Based Fighting Game God Of Rock Debuts At Gamescom 2022

During the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, Modus Games revealed their next rhythm-based game God Of Rock, coming out this Winter. The game will have you facing off against some of the most powerful musicians in the galaxy as you will blast away into the cosmos with some amazing runes in an attempt to bring down those who serve the beat. This is no ordinary fighting game as it will challenge your skills to put the rhythm down and become one of the greatest who ever played. This game basically has esports written all over it if anyone decides to turn it into a competitive tournament. You can check out the trailer down below while we wait for a release date.

Face off against your opponent as one of the universe's greatest talents, and with the power of your righteous beats, blast them into orbit. You and your enemy will face each other like in any other fighting game, but the actual battle will be driven by rhythm game mechanics. Follow the prompts scrolling across the screen, spurred on by music that's been dictated by the stage and characters selected, to unleash attacks on your foe. As battles continue and health bars wear down, the beat will pick up. Keep up with the music, or your attacks will miss their mark. Lose your groove and be the first to fall.

On top of keeping up with the beat, you can attack your opponents with special moves, EX moves, and supers. Your opponent will have to block those attacks or defend against them by achieving a Reversal with their own special moves. Characters can also trigger additional challenges upon opponents, such as speeding up the track, freezing their inputs, or dropping mines mid-song. Start out in Training mode to practice executing moves to the beat, then jump into the Story mode, following a favorite character to be the last competitor standing, or fly right into local and online matches to go head-to-head against players around the globe!