Ride 5 Has Been Released Today With New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer from Milestone Games for Ride 5, as the game has been released for both PC and consoles.

Milestone Games and Plaion have released an all-new trailer for Ride 5 today as the game has officially been released. The trailer gives you an overall perspective of the game and serves as a pretty good launch trailer to get you into the game and the many modes and changes that have taken place since the last entry. You can check out more about the game below, as it is out now on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ride 5 takes full advantage of the power of next-gen consoles and high-end PCs, providing the most immersive and authentic riding simulation to date. One notable feature is the brand-new Sky System, which accurately simulates the day-night cycle. The system includes 3D volumetric clouds that populate the horizons, dynamically shifting shape and interacting with light based on their density, resulting in breathtaking views. Furthermore, the new Dynamic Weather System calculates real-time track and air temperatures, simulating realistic weather changes and adding an element of unpredictability to races."

"Ride 5 has also undergone a significant physics upgrade. Ride 5 includes physical and graphical tire degradation, a new simulated interaction between the rider and the bike, and a revised suspension system. These enhancements showcase Milestone's dedication to achieving the highest level of realism in the series. Just like in real life, finding the right bike set-up will be crucial for fully immersing oneself in the ride and connecting with the bike. To cater to individual riding styles, Ride 5 offers players a variety of settings to adjust according to their preferences.

"Players will experience the most comprehensive journey in the history of the franchise. This includes a renewed career mode, which, for the first time in the series, will include a narrator to introduce the over 200 playable events – ranging from championships to single races or time attacks – as well as the 10 Rivals that will add a competitive dimension to the game mode. Events in the career mode will unfold through two paths, offering a straightforward main progression and a secondary series of events for high-risk, high-reward races. The new Rivals are the best riders in the game. These formidable opponents will have unique personalities, backgrounds, and aesthetics, and their paths will crucially intersect with the player's progress."

"Overcoming Rivals will be essential to get to the top of the Leaderboards, a new ranking system that will track players' performance in their ascent to becoming the best rider in the world. Players' efforts in the career mode will also reflect in the evolution of their headquarters, which will become bigger to host more and more mechanics and engineers in line with their global ladder position. Rooted in bike culture, RIDE 5 also features Endurance races that now support in-race save and rewind features, offering players more control and flexibility. This feature is available for events ranging from 20 minutes to 24 hours."

