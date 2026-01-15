Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ride 6

Ride 6 Releases New Video Focused On The Career Mode

Check out the latest video for the game Ride 6, as the developers focus on the Career Mode and everything that you'll be able to play

Article Summary Ride 6 unveils Career Mode with a new chapter-based RIDE Fest progression system and open event structure

Choose between accessible Arcade play or in-depth Pro simulation using Ride 6’s dual physics system

Challenge 10 real-world riders in boss battles at the end of dedicated career chapters for the first time

Release date set for February 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with over 340 motorcycles in-game

Milestone Games released a brand-new video for Ride 6 this week, this time going over several aspects of the game's Career Mode. This time around, the game has a chapter-based, horizontal progression system, as the new RIDE Fest system will let you choose from an array of ways to push your career forward while also learning how to be the best in the circuit. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on February 12 for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ride 6

Aiming to welcome all players, Ride 6 will feature two different gameplay experiences Depending on their skill level, players can decide to hit the road with either the Arcade or the Pro experience. In the Arcade experience, the complexities of bike handling have been simplified with fewer controls, making it the ideal choice for newcomers and for those eager to hit the gas and dive straight into the action. The Pro experience, on the other hand, is tailored for more experienced players who want to fine-tune every aspect of their performance. Here, it is possible to adjust multiple technical parameters of the bikes, enjoying the highest level of realism and simulation. Thanks to the dual physics system, Ride 6 offers a gaming experience tailored to every player's skill level, making it the most accessible chapter yet.

Additionally, for the first time in the franchise's history, the game will feature 10 real-world riders, who will wait for players in thrilling boss battles at the end of dedicated career chapters, with launch just months away and the largest roster of over 340 motorcycles, Ride 6 promises to be the strongest entry in the series. Regardless of the chosen physics, Ride 6 does not fall short of challenges. In fact, for the first time in the franchise's history, the game will feature 10 real-world riders, who will wait for players in thrilling boss battles at the end of dedicated career chapters. These events mark the climax of the Ride Fest, the brand-new career mode built around an open event system that lets everyone find their own path to the top step of the podium.

