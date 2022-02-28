Pokémon TCG Live Says Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Is Aug. 2022 Set

Last week was quite the info dump of a week for Pokémon fans! First, this past week saw the wide release of the new Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which features major Charizard and Arceus cards. Then, we began to see international artwork for the May 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which has yet to get a proper press release from The Pokémon Company International. We can confirm from retailer information that this set features Hisuian Pokémon and a Trainer Gallery subset. It is very likely that it adapts at least in part three Japanese sets: Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler which all contain a Hisuian theme. Then, Pokémon Presents revealed the titles of the games set to introduce Generation Nine in November 2022 as Scarlet & Violet, which will certainly be the name of the January 2023 Pokémon TCG set as well as the block title for sets that will likely run through the end of 2025. So that's… a ton of information. But there's more. Pokémon TCG Live information has actually revealed the name of the August 2022 main series expansion as Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

So… what will be the themes and focuses of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin? Here are some clues:

With Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance likely adapting Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler, that leaves Sword & Shield – Lost Origin likely to adapt the Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Dark Phantasma. Other upcoming sets are Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, some of which could also appear here. Remember, we are also getting a Special Set this year outside of the already announced Pokémon GO special set, and there is currently no indication of what will pop up there.

The likely focus is Giratina and the Lost Zone. Could "Origin" allude to "Origin Forme" Giratina? The Sinnoh focus certainly continues.