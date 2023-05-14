Rightfully Beary Arms Aims For July Early Access Release Daylight Basement Studio revealed their next game, Rightfully Beary Arms, will be coming to PC via Steam's Early Access in late July.

Indie game developer and publisher Daylight Basement Studio have confirmed that Rightfully Beary Arms will be released this July. After having a successful demo period around PAX East 2023, the team behind the game confirmed this week they will be releasing the game for PC on July 27th, 2023. However, there is a small catch, as you'll be getting the Early Access version of the game with a limited amount of content while they continue to work on it. We have more info on the game for you below, along with the latest trailer that provides a slightly better look at the game ahead of the launch.

"Honey, we're home and we brought plenty of ammunition! Guide Beary, a gun-toting teddy on a mission to purge waves of wacky alien scum. Navigate the open cosmos in true dungeon-crawling fashion. Cock a weapon of choice to obliterate mobs of sneaky space spiders, pistol-wielding bumble bees, and fierce Yellow Jacket bosses, each with unique traits in this lively 2D top-down adventure. Strategically plan a path to success fursomely clearing rooms of mobs, in cute fuzzy style. Unleash a bearrage of lead and lasers, eliminating waves of aggressively quirky creatures to the beat of an original chiptune nu-metal soundtrack."

"When the dust settles, pawcure random loot drops carrying honey money, barbearic buffs, weapons, and other helpful items. As Beary grows stronger, so do his interstellar foes. Select the ways in which enemies level up, then rise to the occasion as they gain new factions, higher health, increased accuracy, and other traits to be reckoned with. Once your piggy bank is full, hit the shops to amass a destructive armory including a Mosin-Nagant bolt-action rifle, FoamBall gun, Finger gun, Catling Gun to shoot a flurry of rainbow lasers, and more in Rightfully Beary Arms."