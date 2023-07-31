Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rin: The Last Child, Space Fox Games

Rin: The Last Child Receives September Release Date

Space Fox Games will be releasing their new platform Rin: The Last Child for PC and all three major consoles this September.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Fox Games confirmed this past week they will release Rin: The Last Child this September. The Metroidvania title will have you playing as Rin, the last child of the Creator of this world, as you attempt to restore it to its former glory and make it mystical once again. We got more info on the game below, along with a new trailer, as it will be released on September 21st, 2023.

"Rin: The Last Child is a dark Metroidvania fairy tale that cleverly combines exploration and crafting. Thanks to a complex system of creating and enchanting spells, no playthrough is the same. Play as RIN – a demigoddess capable of obtaining the power of aspects to fuel and develop her magic. Explore vast mythical lands as you uncover the secrets hidden behind the Aspects of Magic, rekindle your mythical powers, craft spells, confront powerful bosses who were once your siblings, and embark on a journey to save the world.

Craft and enchant spells – Find aspect shards and runes and use them to create spells or enchantments. Tired of good ol' magic missiles? Look around, and you'll surely find more creative spells that suit your play style.

– Find aspect shards and runes and use them to create spells or enchantments. Tired of good ol' magic missiles? Look around, and you'll surely find more creative spells that suit your play style. Explore the dark mystical fairy-tale world – Deadly volcanic plains, deserts with distorted time, dangerous jungles full of deadly creatures, and much more await discovery in this hand-drawn world as you explore through your adventure. What secrets you find depend only on how deep you're willing to dive into this universe.

– Deadly volcanic plains, deserts with distorted time, dangerous jungles full of deadly creatures, and much more await discovery in this hand-drawn world as you explore through your adventure. What secrets you find depend only on how deep you're willing to dive into this universe. Fight or trick your opponents – Discover multiple ways to finish off enemies, imprison them instead, or avoid encounters entirely with the complex spell-crafting system that gives you incredible combat flexibility and gameplay freedom.

– Discover multiple ways to finish off enemies, imprison them instead, or avoid encounters entirely with the complex spell-crafting system that gives you incredible combat flexibility and gameplay freedom. Discover the true nature of your mission – Learn the story told as a creation myth where, on the Creator's orders, you come to life with a mission to try and find your siblings, each carrying a piece of the Creator's magical power that you're destined to regain. Experience a branching story with different endings and discover your true purpose.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!