Riot Games Reveals Valorant: First Strike Details & Prize Pool

Riot Games has revealed the finer details of their upcoming Valorant: First Strike event including how to qualify and the prize pool. First off, we now know the prize pool will be $100k, so a decent chunk of cash is on the line for this one. The competition will begin on October 26th with the first open which will be a 128-team tournament, produced by partner Nerd Street Gamers. The tournament will slowly whittle down the competition down until there are only 16 teams remaining, who will then compete in our first qualifier. After that, the top four teams will advance to the main event, and the next four teams will advance into the second open tournament for another chance to fight for their spot in First Strike. If you don't make the first cut, there will be a second open qualifier down the road. The second tourney will be produced by partner Engine Media (UMG) and will start on November 11th. The top twelve teams from that will move into the second qualifier, joining the four teams from the first qualifier. After which there will be four more teams who will make it into the First Strike event, which brings us to the final eight teams competing for the grand prize. You can check out the schedule below and info on how to register to compete.

First Strike is the first major chapter in Valorant esports, and we're proud to have the support of two stellar partners to bring it to life — Nerd Street Gamers, which has already partnered with FaZe Clan and T1 to power their Ignition Series tournaments, and Engine Media/UMG, one of the most storied names in both elite and amateur competitive organizing. Players and teams interested in competing in the qualifiers can register at NerdstGamers.com/Valorant (for the NSG open qualifier) and UMGGaming.com (for the UMG open qualifier). The full schedule includes: Oct. 26 – 30 — NSG Open Qualifier 16 teams advance to the first qualifying tournament

Nov. 4 – 8 — NSG Tournament Top 4 teams advance to Valorant First Strike Event Next 4 teams advance to UMG Tournament 2 (below)

Nov. 11 – 15 — UMG Open Qualifier 12 teams from UMG advance to the second qualifying tournament

Nov. 18 – 22 — UMG Tournament Note: Pool includes 4 teams from NSG Tournament Top 4 teams advance to VALORANT First Strike Event

Dec. 3 – 6 — Valorant First Strike Event 8 teams compete for $100K prize pool

