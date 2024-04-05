Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pet Project Games, Ripout

Ripout Launches New Beginning Update This Week

Ripout players can experience the New Beginning update on Steam right now, as the game is holding a free weekened as we speak.

Article Summary Ripout's New Beginning update brings a new tutorial, AI companion Cynthia, and more.

Face swarms of the new unpredictable Leaper enemy, jumping across the game's stages.

Unlock paths with new destructible blockade doors and experience enhanced enemy AI.

Explore during Ripout's free weekend on Steam from April 5th to April 8th.

Indie game developer Pet Project Games and publisher 3D Realms have released a new update for Ripout as players can experience the New Beginning. The co-op horror FPS has added Cynthia, who in this universe is an all-new state-of-the-art Synthetic mind pal and sidekick to help you out. As well as a new agile enemy called the Leaper, which spawns in swarms and can only move by jumping from spot to spot. Plus new destructible blockade doors and updated enemy behaviors to even out the mix. We have some of the dev notes of what's been added below, as the game is also holding a free weekend on Steam running now until April 8.

Ripout – New Beginning

With this update, we are bringing you a revised tutorial and introducing a new AI companion, a new enemy, and many more improvements to quality of life and content. And if you're still on the fence, RIPOUT will have a free weekend from 10am PST on April 5th to 10am PST on April 8th, so make sure you check out the game if you haven't already!

Tutorial

Learn the basics in the new fully updated and expanded tutorial. The story of the tutorial is expanded to help you understand the start of your journey towards the Sanctuary as well as new tips and mechanics that you will learn to be prepared for any situation that will come your way.

Cynthia – AI Companion

Say hello to your new state-of-the-art Synthetic mind pal, Cynthia. She will guide you through your journey to finding Sanctuary.

New Enemy – Leaper

Introducing Leaper – a smaller, fireball-blasting enemy that can swarm you with its unpredictable movement.

New Sidearm – Missile Pistol

Added to the pool of sidearms we are introducing a new sidearm, Missile Pistol. This sidearm will send rapid-fire explosive projectiles toward targets.

New Destructible – Blockade Doors

New destructible doors are added to the game. They will occasionally block your path toward progression or the vault rooms.

Additional

We have reconfigured enemies with the ability to jump! Now all enemies can jump to and from any platform and level

Vaulting is improved and new animations have been added for each enemy

Pet pathfinding is been reworked so pets will find the most optimal path to the target

Price Balance of all schematics

The Flamethrower is reworked and new balancing is done for the weapon

A new platforming task and level have been added

Sessions update – now players can change their session type from within the session options while in the active session

Robots can now be attacked with Pet

All players will receive quick notifications when crafting components are picked up during the mission

