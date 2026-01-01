Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fuzzy Sock Studios, Rising Heat

Rising Heat Changes Course For Late Q1 2026 Launch

Orignally planned for release in December, Rising Heat has been given a new trajectory for launch happening in Late Q1 2026

Article Summary Rising Heat delays launch to late Q1 2026 for extra polish, moving from its original December window.

This sci-fi twin stick shooter blends roguelike gameplay with physics-driven, momentum-based flight controls.

Customize your pilot, ship, and hacks for endless strategy, combining upgrades and synergies each run.

Team up in couch co-op or Steam Remote Play, linked by a powerful beam for devastating coordinated attacks.

Developer Fuzzy Sock Studios and publisher Apogee Entertainment have pushed back the launch date for Rising Heat, aiming to release it in the next few months. Originally, the game was set to be released in mid-December, but plans have changed as it appears they've taken more time to work on the game and ensure it's ready for launch with as few issues as possible. No new date has been set yet for the sci-fi twin stick shooter roguelike title beyodn the idea its coming in late Q1 2026. But for now, you can still play a free demo of it on Steam.

Rising Heat

The next evolution of horde survival awaits! Rising Heat drops you into the arena as a fighter pilot against swarms of extraterrestrial organisms with one thing in mind: utter destruction. The game's momentum-based movement mechanics make for physics-driven flight controls, challenging pilots to learn their aircraft. There is no single strategy to success, either. Weave through enemies, circle and shoot, or barrel straight through the horde using Rising Heat's "tackle" maneuver.

Loadouts are a major element of success in Rising Heat, with countless combinations of pilots, ships, and hacks that can be upgraded, integrated, or fused for maximum effect. Fusing hacks lets you discover synergies that cater to your exact needs. When flying in co-op mode, coordination becomes critical. Your ship is linked to your partner's by a deadly energy beam that can tear through enemies, but uncoordinated movement can yank your wingman into danger. How you battle in the arena is up to you, Captain.

Do A Barrel Roll! : Master a dynamic momentum-based movement system. Line up multiple enemies to execute a flurry of precise tackles, dealing devastating damage while bouncing between a barrage of enemy bullets!

: Master a dynamic momentum-based movement system. Line up multiple enemies to execute a flurry of precise tackles, dealing devastating damage while bouncing between a barrage of enemy bullets! Customize Your Loadout: Each cockpit has a limited inventory in which the pilot can upgrade, integrate, and fuse hacks together to create varied builds. Different strategies in the shop, hack positioning, action order, and even negative stats will help get the most out of every build.

Each cockpit has a limited inventory in which the pilot can upgrade, integrate, and fuse hacks together to create varied builds. Different strategies in the shop, hack positioning, action order, and even negative stats will help get the most out of every build. Plan of Attack: A strong pilot must plan out their runs, including which pilot, ship, hacks, and weapons to equip. As the aliens learn to adapt, how does a successful pilot stay one step ahead?

A strong pilot must plan out their runs, including which pilot, ship, hacks, and weapons to equip. As the aliens learn to adapt, how does a successful pilot stay one step ahead? Fly With a Friend: In couch/Steam Remote Play co-op mode, two pilots are linked by a supercharged beam, creating opportunities for mass destruction…assuming they've got each other's backs.

