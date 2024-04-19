Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal, Risk 2210 A.D.

Risk 2210 A.D., Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal To Be Reprinted

Renegade Game Studios revealed two new reprints of some strategy classics with Risk 2210 A.D. and Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios to reprint Risk 2210 A.D. and Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal.

These classics return with original gameplay and updated components.

Risk 2210 A.D. brings mechs, underwater, and moon battles, set for May release.

Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal offers a focused WWII theater experience, releasing April 25.

Renegade Game Studios revealed they will be reprinting two classic strategy board games from Avalon Hill, as we'll be getting updated versions of Risk 2210 A.D. and Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal. These aren't modified versions; they are basically reprints of the original titles as they were when they came out in 2001 and 2007, respectfully. We have the details for both below as they are up for pre-order now at$60 each, with A&A set for release on April 25 and Risk coming in May.

The world is at war, and you are the commander of one of the warring factions. You control the destiny of your people, your homeland, and your planet. On and above the Earth, you must marshal your forces, send forth your troops, hire the right commanders, and crush your enemies.

Risk gameplay with some new twists! Mechs, underwater & moon locations, commanders!

Gameplay lasts exactly five turns, which will last 2-3 hours.

Can use the components in the box to play classic Risk rules!

Quality of life updates to components (double-sided tokens and moon board, and resealable plastic bags).

Bringing back this beloved version of Risk for today's gamer!

Japan occupies the Solomon Islands, interfering with Allied supply lines in the South Pacific. In a surprise attack, the Americans capture Guadalcanal and its invaluable airstrip. As the Imperial Navy struggles to regain and strengthen its hold on the Solomons, the U.S. must press its counterattack in order to seize control of the island chain. Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal challenges two players to command fleets of ships, direct aircraft, and deploy ground forces in order to dominate the enemy in one of the crucial campaigns of World War II. This version contains updated miniature sculpts, Airstrip tokens, and rulebook containing answers to FAQs.

Classic Axis & Allies gameplay set in a more focused theater of war: the Solomon Islands in August 1942.

Play as the United States or Japan in this head-to-head battle for two players!

Use the Battle Box to roll your dice during attacks!

Over 170 plastic miniatures are included!

Updated the mini sculpts for several of the pieces to make them more appropriate for the setting of this game.

Airstrips tokens are updated to have control markers for US & Japan on either side. Nine Damaged Tokens have been added to show when these airstrips are damaged.

An updated rulebook to add any clarifications and FAQs since the previous printing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!