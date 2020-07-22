Risk Of Rain 2 Will Launch The Complete Game On August 11th

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games revealed today that Risk Of Rain 2 is leaving Early Access and will get a full release on August 11th. Being called the Launch Update, this will add a bevy of brand new content to the game including story cutscenes, a new Survivor, Final Stage, Final Boss, Server Browser, and more. What's more, you can buy the game for $20 right now all the way up to the launch, which will then go on sale for $25. So in essence, you can get the game for $5 cheaper all the way until the update. We have the full list of what will all be in the Launch Update for you here from the devs.
- New Survivor, The Captain: Brought to life through 60,000 community votes in April, The Captain joins the crew as the tenth playable character. The Captain controls the battlefield with utility and damage – with help from the Survivors' orbiting dropship, the UES Safe Travels. He wields a shotgun-rifle combo that narrows the spread as it charges and can stun targets. The Captain can also leverage his high-ranking authority to request probes and beacons from orbit to either provide armor or a healing zone for him and his allies.
- New Stage, Monsters and Hidden Boss: A new stage brings your escape run to its natural conclusion: The Moon! Can you survive new lunar monsters and face off against the Final Boss?
- Server Browser: The new Server Browser improves the matchmaking experience. Join or create your own dedicated servers with options such as difficulty, rule voting, password protection and more.
- New Items: Add a chance to fire magma balls on-hit with Molten Perforator, or drain your opponent's life bars into yours with Super Massive Leech – just two of the latest additions in the game's arsenal of more than 110 items.
- New Skill Variants and Lore Entries: Complete challenges in game to unlock even more skill variants for Survivors, adding even more strategic potential for Survivors and team composition.