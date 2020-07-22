Risk Of Rain 2 Will Launch The Complete Game On August 11th

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games revealed today that Risk Of Rain 2 is leaving Early Access and will get a full release on August 11th. Being called the Launch Update, this will add a bevy of brand new content to the game including story cutscenes, a new Survivor, Final Stage, Final Boss, Server Browser, and more. What's more, you can buy the game for $20 right now all the way up to the launch, which will then go on sale for $25. So in essence, you can get the game for $5 cheaper all the way until the update. We have the full list of what will all be in the Launch Update for you here from the devs.

New Survivor, The Captain: Brought to life through 60,000 community votes in April, The Captain joins the crew as the tenth playable character. The Captain controls the battlefield with utility and damage – with help from the Survivors' orbiting dropship, the UES Safe Travels. He wields a shotgun-rifle combo that narrows the spread as it charges and can stun targets. The Captain can also leverage his high-ranking authority to request probes and beacons from orbit to either provide armor or a healing zone for him and his allies.

New Stage, Monsters and Hidden Boss: A new stage brings your escape run to its natural conclusion: The Moon! Can you survive new lunar monsters and face off against the Final Boss?

S erver Browser: The new Server Browser improves the matchmaking experience. Join or create your own dedicated servers with options such as difficulty, rule voting, password protection and more.

New Items: Add a chance to fire magma balls on-hit with Molten Perforator, or drain your opponent's life bars into yours with Super Massive Leech – just two of the latest additions in the game's arsenal of more than 110 items.

New Skill Variants and Lore Entries: Complete challenges in game to unlock even more skill variants for Survivors, adding even more strategic potential for Survivors and team composition.