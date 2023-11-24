Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gravity Game Arise, River Tails: Stronger Together

River Tails: Stronger Together Will Release In Mid-December

River Tails: Stronger Together has been confirmed for release in mid-December, as you and a friend work together to save a cat family.

Article Summary Kid Onion Studio announces River Tails: Stronger Together's release on December 14.

Explore vibrant ecosystems in a 3D co-op adventure as Furple and Finn.

Tackle puzzles and challenges, mastering teamwork to progress further.

Experience single-player action with LoneWolf mode, controlling both heroes.

Indie game developer Kid Onion Studio and publisher Gravity Game Arise revealed the official release date for River Tails: Stronger Together. In case you haven't seen this one, the game is a 3D co-op adventure platformer in which you must work together as a cartoon fish and cat to solve puzzles across natural-world environments and defeat bosses. Play either as Furple the kitten or Finn the fish as you travel upstream to meet unexpected allies as they try to find Furple's family, who are in mortal danger. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as the game will be released on December 14.

"In River Tails, you'll embark on an epic and visually stunning journey across land and water. Explore the flora of uncharted rainforests, immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of river caves, and cross the treacherous swamp (if you can!). Only then will you get back to the icy mountain. On your way, you'll encounter a wide range of local wildlife – but be sure to work out which are your friends and which are your enemies before it's too late! Your journey will be filled with innovative and fun river-themed challenges. The further you travel, the more mechanics and puzzles you'll face. To succeed, working with your partner is absolutely vital. You know that saying about teamwork making the dream work? It's a little cliché, but totally true when playing River Tails."

"They can be pretty scary, but having mastered the key co-op mechanics earlier in the game, you will have all the necessary skills to defeat these angry enemies. Just keep calm and work together. Bosses aren't evil, but they do have some anger issues for which they should really seek professional help. They are very protective of their turf and aren't best pleased when a lively kitten and a cool-guy fish get too close. River Tails is designed specifically for two players, but we didn't like the idea of a game that can only be played in one way. That's why we added the LoneWolf mode. We have added a special control mode that allows you to play as both characters using one controller. The coordination becomes between one part of your brain and the other!

This single-player mode is a whole new kind of challenge."

