Road 96: Mile 0 Prequel Game Announced For This Spring Road 96 is getting a prequel that explains the origins of the main game to a degree as Road 96: Mile 0 will be coming in the Spring.

DigixArt and Ravenscourt announced they have a prequel to Road 96 coming this April as they presented Road 96: Mile 0. The game will explore one of the main characters from the original title while also including a character from another title fans may be familiar with, as their friendship heads off on a new journey that will change their lives forever. We got more info ont he story as well as the announcement trailer for you below, as the game will be released digitally on April 4th, 2023, for all three major consoles and PC.

"Fans of Road 96 will remember Zoe, one of the main characters of the original game. She comes from the rich side of White Sands and her father works for President Tyrak´s government as the Minister of Oil. Kaito – a character from developer DigixArt's first game, Lost in Harmony – on the other hand, was born in rough, impoverished Colton City. After moving with his family to get away from Colton City's pollution and find new jobs, Kaito finds himself in White Sands as well. It's been two years since this move and they are now close neighbors to the Tryak abode."

"Intrigued by his dark demeanor, Zoe gets closer to Kaito and the two develop a strong friendship. This budding friendship with Kaito eventually exposes Zoe to disturbing truths about her country and even her own father. Through this new-found relationship, players will discover what made Zoe flee her home and the truth behind the 1986 Border Attack that sets off the events of Road 96. Varying the narrative-driven gameplay of Road 96: Mile 0 will be sections that let us explore the thought processes of both Zoe and Kaito through psychedelic musical rides. Skating through these rhythm-based segments, players will make impactful narrative and emotional decisions that shape the journey of the game's two protagonists."