RoadOut Has Confirmed Its March 2026 Release Date

After being teased back in September, RoadOut has been given a launch date, as the action RPG title arrives in March 2026

Article Summary RoadOut release date confirmed for March 2026, coming from Rastrolabs Game Studio and DANGEN Entertainment

Action RPG set in post-apocalyptic Dead Zone with car combat, exploration, and survival elements

Customize Claire with cybernetic upgrades, unlock skills, and mod your car for combat and exploration

Features intense races, twin-stick combat, dynamic story, and a pulsing synthwave soundtrack

Indie game developer Rastrolabs Game Studio and publisher DANGEN Entertainment have confirmed the release date for their latest game, RoadOut. Originally teased for a Q1 2026 launch window back in September, the team has now confirmed it will launch on March 12, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer for you to check out here.

RoadOut

After a cataclysm shattered the world, humanity's remnants are ruled by a powerful A.I. and rebels cling to survival in the desert wastes of The Dead Zone. Claire earns her keep running sabotage, delivery, and assassination jobs for local leaders while rival factions vie for control. But when traces of her past begin to surface, Claire uncovers disturbing evidence that ties her very existence to the origins of the A.I. itself, forcing her down a dangerous road where survival, truth, and destiny collide. Fueled by cybernetic upgrades, customizable cars, and a pounding synthwave soundtrack, RoadOut is a high-octane mix of story, survival, and style.

Explore a Battered World on Wheels: The world is no longer the same. All that remains is The Dead Zone, a large artificial biome created to sustain a new era of humanity. Drive through The Dead Zone doing jobs, getting paid and running roughshod over the scum guarding the secrets of the world. Join factions, fight rival gangs, barter items and take up quests to earn clout while progressing Claire's story.

The world is no longer the same. All that remains is The Dead Zone, a large artificial biome created to sustain a new era of humanity. Drive through The Dead Zone doing jobs, getting paid and running roughshod over the scum guarding the secrets of the world. Join factions, fight rival gangs, barter items and take up quests to earn clout while progressing Claire's story. Twin Stick Combat and Dungeon Exploration: Exit your ride and explore locations in the world of RoadOut on foot. Crush bandits with short and long range attacks, block with your shield, and recover using drugs that you've crafted on the way. Solve puzzles using fully rotatable stack sprite perspectives that look 2D, but are actually 3D.

Exit your ride and explore locations in the world of RoadOut on foot. Crush bandits with short and long range attacks, block with your shield, and recover using drugs that you've crafted on the way. Solve puzzles using fully rotatable stack sprite perspectives that look 2D, but are actually 3D. Body Mods and Cybernetics: Craft new moves, weapons, and drugs to survive. You can customize Claire with body mods, cybernetics and an intricate skill tree system. Upgrade her car to traverse different terrain and withstand the effects of weather, night, and day.

Craft new moves, weapons, and drugs to survive. You can customize Claire with body mods, cybernetics and an intricate skill tree system. Upgrade her car to traverse different terrain and withstand the effects of weather, night, and day. Battle in Your Bitchin' Ride: Equipped with weapons and other tech, Claire's car is your best friend against dangers in The Dead Zone. Hungry animals are ready to rip you apart. Murderous bandits will rob your lifeless corpse. Prepare for the worst with your car and its arsenal of weapons.

Equipped with weapons and other tech, Claire's car is your best friend against dangers in The Dead Zone. Hungry animals are ready to rip you apart. Murderous bandits will rob your lifeless corpse. Prepare for the worst with your car and its arsenal of weapons. Race for Glory: The world may have come to an end, but who said we can't have fun? Ride or die in red-hot races to be the best on the post apocalyptic circuit. 10 tracks in multiple biomes, innumerable races, all of them equal measures deadly and glorious. Indulge in extra game modes such as destruction derby-style racing and twisted battle arena, all while roading out to a thumping synthwave soundtrack.

