Robobeat Reveals New Gameplay Trailer With Customized Music Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Robobeat as Kwalee shows off new footage along with some customized music.

Indie game publisher Kwalee has released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title Robobeat as they show off some new footage. The trailer is basically here to show off the customized music feature as you'll be killing enemies to the beat in this awesome 3D shooter developed by Simon Fredholm. Enjoy the trailer below as we're patiently waiting for them to confirm when the game will come out this year.

"You've been trapped in the ever-changing mansion of the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. If you want to escape this twisted techno playground, you'll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping, all in sync with the beat! Get ready to dance till you're dead, and then suit up for the remix in rogue-lite rhythm shooter Robobeat. Shoot to your own beat with the custom music feature. Simply upload & trim your track or leave it as it is in our in-game editor to auto-generate beats that suit your play style. Change custom songs effortlessly in-game anytime, anywhere, without interruption. The feature will support .wav, .mp3, and .ogg files. Maximize your damage and shorten your cooldown time by shooting in sync. Master the art of charged shots, damage multipliers, armor-piercing rounds, and more!"

"You'll want some slick moves to go with those slick new weapons. Your enemies aren't going to wait around for you to take a dance break, so you've got to keep moving if you want to survive. Wall run, slide, double jump, bunny hop, and grapple hook your way through technicolor levels to give your enemies the runaround. Keep it fluid, keep it funky, and keep it moving. Fast forward through procedurally generated levels, equip an arsenal of finely-tuned weapons, and accompany your arsenal with a symphony of modifications. Your playstyle is on continuous shuffle, so you never know what each new run is going to bring! Will you have what it takes to break the infinite loop and stop Frazzer in his tracks?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!