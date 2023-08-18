Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jollypunch Games, RoboDunk

RoboDunk Confirms Late September Release Date

Take basketball to a new level and into a new genre as the roguelite sports title RoboDunk will be released later next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Jollypunch Games confirmed this week that their new sports-related title RoboDunk is coming in late September. The game was teased earlier this year over the summer in one of the many livestreams that were happening at the time. The game takes the classic sport of basketball, flings it into the future with robots playing 2-v-2, and adds roguelite mechanics to the mix to make every possession and scoring opportunity a challenge from hoop to hoop. We got more info and the latest trailer below, as it will come to PC via Steam on September 25th.

"Crush enemy teams in this high-energy, sports-roguelite experience. Take down adversaries with robo-charged tackles and high-powered weapons like lasers and shock rings. Outwit opponents by turning spiked rollers, jump pads, and other court hazards to your team's advantage with up to three other friends in local multiplayer versus, 2-player coop, or solo play. Wanna turn up the heat? Take on the roguelite campaign and choose your own path among challenging matches with exotic rewards, ever-changing rules, clever traps, and of course, new rosters of skilled robopponents. And there's more than just dribbling in these cutthroat arenas: following each victory, you will gather morsels of lore about the Gods, to discover if DUNK is the meaning of life."

"Balling on opposing teams will grant robodunkers permanent stat boosts, new skills, and upgrades like ammo multipliers and double jumps to dish out new brands of carnage. Redeem victory rewards to power up and allocate points in a massive skill tree, allowing players to create the perfect robotic squad. Try your luck in endless mode, where everything is randomized, even your team. Can you survive longer than past champions and get a high score? Share victories and losses with a teammate with drop-in/drop-out co-op, available for every RoboDunk game mode."

