Roboquest Will Be Released For PC & Xbox In Early November

Starbreeze Entertainment and RyseUp Studios announced the official release date for Roboquest as it comes to PC next month.

Starbreeze Entertainment and RyseUp Studios have revealed an official release date for Roboquest, as we'll be seeing the game come out next month. The game has been in Early Access for a minute now, but the full version will arrive for Xbox consoles, as well as PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GeForce Now, on November 7. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer showing off the updated look and mechanics below.

"Roboquest is a lightning-fast FPS with roguelite mechanics, playable in single-player or two-player co-op, so players can team up with a brobot and take down enemies together. With an array of handcrafted weapons and unique upgrades, players will have to find powerful synergies to remain a relevant and powerful guardian throughout their runs. Unlock powerful technology to help players blaze through canyons, energy factories, and sci-fi cities. Customize your character and playstyle as you get further into the run, and upgrade your base to unlock permanent upgrades.

Classes – up to 6 different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up, and more.

– up to 6 different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up, and more. Diverse Arsenal – over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets, and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots!

– over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets, and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots! Difficulty Levels – Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to FPS games. Ranging from "Discovery" to "Hard" and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game.

– Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to FPS games. Ranging from "Discovery" to "Hard" and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game. Specialize your Gameplay – In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations.

– In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations. Pesky Evilbots – over 70 enemies to dismantle and ten big bad bosses guarding the way.

– over 70 enemies to dismantle and ten big bad bosses guarding the way. Quests and Secrets – Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades.

– Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades. Basecamp – Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run.

Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run. Levels – Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them.

– Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them. Comic-style Cinematics – Non-gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story.

– Non-gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story. Data-Logs – Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest.

– Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest. Achievements – Over 70 achievements.

– Over 70 achievements. Collect Enemies & Weapon cards – Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum.

– Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum. Banger Soundtrack – Crafted with passion and dedication from the music composer Noisecream, a complete banger of a soundtrack will accompany you in your Roboquest.

