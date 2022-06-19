The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 6: Cyndaquil Line

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey through the set with the Cyndaquil line.

Cyndaquil: Another line with two cards for the first stage, and I love it. It's funny, as it wasn't a trend that I picked up on as a pervasive quality of the Sun & Moon era but, looking back, it's surprising to see how many sets during this block did this. This time, the two Cyndaquil cards have similar vibes. Mina Nakai illustrates a confused Cyndaquil sitting very cat-like on a stone, while kirisAki delivers a cheerier Cyndaquil who looks to be in the throes of a happy dance. The two cards have a similar coloring approach, which makes me think that this is a single Cyndaquil who must've gotten good news between cards.

Quilava: Artist Miki Tanaka switches up the vibe with a storybook-style Quilava with a funny expression. It reminds me of one of those videos where a dog is caught doing something bad and is overwhelmed with hilarious shame.

Typhlosion: Topping off the Cyndaquil line is this truly badass Typhlosion by Kouki Saitou with an illustration that is worthy of an Ultra Rare. It's a bit of a shame that Typhlosion had to get a Hisuian counterpart to get a modern Ultra Rare just last month. I hope we get to see the O.G. Typhlosion get some TCG respect in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet era.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.