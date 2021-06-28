Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's Tenth Anniversary

Psyonix announced today they will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Monstercat as they have helped out Rocket League so much. In celebration of the occasion taking place on July 1st, the 10 YR Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League beginning July 5th! The pack will feature nine new Player Anthems from popular artists on the label, many of whom have produced some of their biggest hits. Including Marshmello, Noisestorm, Slushii, and more. You can see all ten artists down here as it is an awesome plethora of talent being contributed to this release. The album will be made available in the Item Shop, along with a free Player Anthem and Player Banner, and having all the songs from the Fan Pack featured in-game on Rocket League Radio.

We're thrilled to bring this new collection of Monstercat music to Rocket League, featuring the label's biggest hits from top artists like Slushii, Noisestorm, and, for the first time in the game, Marshmello! Here's the full set of Player Anthems included in the bundle. The sound of Rocket League wouldn't be possible without Monstercat and its dynamic range of music and artists. Each year, the game gets dozens of new songs that are instantly embraced by the community.

"Monstercat has become an intrinsic partner in the identity of Rocket League. We have grown as partners together and in their tenth year as a label, we are happy to celebrate all that they have become and what we have become together," says Mike Ault, Audio Director at Psyonix.

Monstercat's Head of Gaming, Gavin Johnson adds, "Psyonix has been an invaluable partner to us over the years, with Rocket League becoming such an impactful platform for artist growth. We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone together and bring Monstercat's greatest hits to our shared communities."