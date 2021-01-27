Rocket League Is Getting A Major Update In February

Psyonix is preparing for the start of February in Rocket League as they revealed a major update is coming to the game next month. The update came with the caveat that it hasn't been approved for consoles yet, but there shouldn't be any issue with that since there rarely is. The primary focus will be on upgrading the game for esports competition, as they return to battling in 2021, but there will also be a number of changes made based on player feedback. Specifically negative feedback to the visuals in the game and how they may be giving some players issues when playing it, especially those with sensitivity to lights and flickering patterns. So now you'll have a way to disable them on your end. You can read more about the update below along with a trailer as its currently set to be released on February 1st, 2021.

Once the update goes live, players will be able to get Fennec Decals for all teams featured in the Esports Shop! Each Fennec Decal will be available for 300 Esports Tokens. Check them out in all their glory in the slideshow below. Don't forget, the Esports Shop no longer rotates, so you can browse and buy all items for all available teams. Based on recent player feedback, we've become aware that the effects and lighting in Neon Fields can negatively impact the game experience for some players. To ensure that Rocket League remains enjoyable for all players, we're adding a new settings option called "Effect Intensity" that adjusts the intensity and motion of visuals for this Arena. Following the update, players will be able to change this setting to "Default" or "Low." The "Low" setting makes the following changes: Disables all pulsing effects.

Disables all flashing lights.

Reduces or disables moving FX/lights/background visuals.

Reduces brightness or intensity of background lights.