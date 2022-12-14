Rocket League Launches 2022 Holiday Event Frosty Fest

Psyonix has launched their latest event in Rocket League today as players can get in on the holiday action with Frosty Fest. For this particular event, the company has partnered with music label Lofi Girl serves as the virtual headliner for the festivities. The Event Challenges that come with this one feature Lofi Girl-themed rewards, a selection of Lofi Player Anthems available for everyone in the Item Shop, and three Limited Time Modes (LTMs) for you to take advantage of over the next few weeks. All of which you'll be able to take part in until it ends on January 3rd, 2022. We got notes below, and you can read up more on the event via their latest blog, as you can play the event right now.

New Frosty Fest Event Challenges – Players can complete Event Challenges to unlock cozy Lofi Girl-themed items such as the Lofi Girl Cat Topper, Lofi Girl Player Banner, Lofi Girl Decal, and more. Challenge rewards also include winter-themed items and Golden Gifts (Golden Gifts will unlock items from the Elevation, Vindicator, and Player's Choice Item Series).

Lofi Girl Player Anthems – Beats cooked up by Lofi Girl artists specifically for Frosty Fest are available as Player Anthems in the Item Shop for 300 Credits each. The songs and artists are "Flying Sled" and "Winter Drive" by Kainbeats, "First Snow" and "Winter Morning" by Purrple Cat, and "Monday" by xander. All the Player Anthems will also be available in the Frosty Fest 2022 feat. Lofi Girl Bundle for 800 Credits. In addition, the songs are available to listen to on loop for the duration of Frosty Fest on the Rocket League Youtube Channel .

. The Return of Three LTMs – Winter Breakaway is now live, followed by Heatseeker Ricochet beginning on December 21, and then Knockout starting on December 28 until the conclusion of Frosty Fest.