Rocket League Season 9 Will Launch On December 7th

Psyonix has revealed new details to Season 9 coming to Rocket League next week as you will need to Unleash The Elements. Fire and Ice will be the big things revolving around the season, which makes sense as this is basically the holiday update for the game. Along with a new Rocket Pass with tons of rewards, you'll also be able to head into the Forbidden Temple variant arena, the return of Frosty Fest and Neon Nights, several updates stemming from Season 8, and more. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer as the season will launch on December 7th.

"While dragons may claim the skies above, the Arena is ruled by a different breed of beast. Wrought from the elements, the Emperor muscle car comes to Rocket League with four different versions! The base car is available immediately with Rocket Pass Premium, and working through the Tiers will unlock the upgraded Emperor II. Two more Special Edition versions will be available in the Pro Tiers. Emperor II: Frozen brings chill vibes to your sweatiest matches, or you can light up the Arena with Emperor II: Scorched. All versions of Emperor will use the Breakout Hitbox and are available in Rocket Pass Premium."

"After you've got the new car, you'll need some Items to go with it! Fans of the Interstellar Decal will be starstruck by the constellation-inspired Constella Decal, while the fire and ice theme continues with two sets of Special Edition Wheels. Equip the Piercer: Crystalized Wheels to freeze out the competition, or slip into the Forerunner: Roasted Wheels for your next barn burner. Missed out on 2017's Dragon Banner Season Rewards? You'll have another chance to feed your draconic side with the Ice Drake and Fire Drake Player Banners. Those who venture into the Rocket Pass Pro Tiers can earn two new Goal Explosions. Unleash the fury of fire with the Brimstone Goal Explosion at Tier 95, or unlock the Ice Age Goal Explosion at Tier 115 to put the world on freeze. But that's just the tip of the iceberg—just like Season 5's Cosmosis Goal Explosion, both these effects will spread across the Arena, briefly covering the pitch in fire or ice whenever you score!"