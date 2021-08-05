Rocket League Season Four Will Introduce 2-V-2 Tournaments

Psyonix revealed today that Season 4 of Rocket League will introduce a new format as players will experience 2-v-2 tournaments. Season 3 is set to end on August 11th, so with that in mind, the team decided to reveal details of what's to come when they launch the next one. Which at this point, has no official date revealed. Extra modes will be coming to the game with more tournaments happening throughout the day, including the new 2-v-2. We got more info on it below as we now wait to see when this will launch.

2v2 Tournaments are here, and will function just like 3v3 Tournaments. Simply join a Competitive Tournament either alone or with a teammate to enter into a 32-team bracket, and climb your way to victory! With new Tournaments being added to the daily schedule, we didn't want to simply replace any existing 3v3 Tournaments. So, the daily schedule of Competitive Tournaments is expanding to include more Tournaments to join in each region! We will be adding between eight and 13 additional tournaments a week in every region. Check out the schedule each day to see which Tournament is best for you and your team.

Expanding the number of tournaments each day means we can add different kinds of Tournaments to the schedule, such as Extra Mode Tournaments. The featured Extra Mode can change every day, so be sure to look at the schedule each day for Tournaments in Rumble, Hoops, Snow Day, and Dropshot! Teams will enter Extra Mode Tournaments at their Tournament Rank, but Tournament Ranks will not be affected by performance in Extra Mode Tournaments. However, players will still receive Tournament Credits and Tournament Winner Titles from these Tournaments.

Along with an expanded schedule for Competitive Tournaments, Season 4 is also coming with an updated look for the Tournaments History tab. This new U.I. will show a log of your Competitive Tournaments history, including when it was entered, how you placed, and the Rank of the Tournament. Speaking of Ranks, your Tournament Rank will now be displayed on the Tournament home screen.