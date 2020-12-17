Rocket League Will Launch The NFL Fan Pack Tomorrow

Psyonix has partnered up with the NFL to release a set of skins in Rocket League featuring all 32 teams in the league. This isn't really anything new to gaming, the NFL and other leagues do this all the time so that super fans can show off their favorite team on whatever game they may happen to be on. Every team will have its own look along with the trademarked logos for this season. Yes, even the completely useless and unoriginal Washington Football Team is here with their uninspiring W-logo because they couldn't be bothered to come up with a replacement name after years of being told how offensive the previous one was. If you truly desire to stick that on the side of a car instead of one of the other 31 teams, it's there. (I mean, come on, even the Jets have a better look than Washington, and they stink!) You can check out a trailer below showing it off, but you can get all of the teams in a single pack for 800 in-game credits, which isn't that bad of a bargain. Have fun playing against your rivals!

HUDDLE UP! Your favorite NFL teams are ready to blitz Rocket League with the NFL Fan Pack! Starting December 17, football fans will be able to rep their favorite NFL teams in Rocket League. The NFL Fan Pack comes with slick new Octane Decals for all 32 NFL teams. Check them out in the slideshow below! The Pack will be available for purchase in-game until December 28 for 800 Credits. Look out for the pack as its own tab within the Item Shop. Enjoy gameday, and throw on your favorite team's Octane decal as teams battle for the playoffs!