Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Down Smash Studios, Rodent Rumble

Rodent Rumble Announced For Steam Coming In 2025

A battle royale title that has gone nuts, literally. Rodent Rumble will arrive on PC via Steam, bringing rodent combat next year.

Article Summary Rodent Rumble, a new battle royale game, arrives on Steam in 2025 from Down Smash Studios.

Compete for the Golden Acorn in Block Party mode with 8 stylish rodents in quick, game show-inspired rounds.

Experience non-stop action in Rodent Royale with epic battles, ranked matches, and customizable rodents.

Scurry Up mode challenges players to platform up obstacles and race to the top of the tallest tree.

Indie game developer and publisher Down Smash Studios has confirmed their latest game, Rodent Rumble, will be coming to Steam next year. As you may suspect from the title, this is a party game with elements of battle royale, as you all play as rodents trying to be the last one standing and claim the Golden Acorn. We have more details and the latest trailer for you here.

Rodent Rumble

Get ready to scurry and scuffle in the most adorable competition around, Rodent Rumble! Whether you are battling it out in Block Party for the Golden Acorn or testing your skills in Rodent Royale against opposing squads – this is every fluff for themselves! Are you ready to scurry to victory? Stand out in the neighborhood by customizing your rodent! Unlock a variety of hats, goggles, facial hair, dance moves, and more to flex on your opponents in all game modes. Get ready to Rumble in Style!

In Block Party mode, 8 of the fluffiest and most stylish rodents will compete in game show-inspired quick rounds. Race to the finish line, dodge tricky obstacles and outsmart your rivals to be the last rodent standing. The ultimate goal? Win the coveted Golden Acorn and become the talk of the town! But don't worry if you miss out on raising the Golden Acorn at the end. Each Block Party match is fast-paced and designed for multiple rounds, so you can jump right back in for another shot at glory. Ready to prove your rodent is the neighborhood champion.

If you and your squad crave more competition, hop into Rodent Royale, our take on the battle royale genre! Fight tooth and bushy tail in epic ranked or unranked battles against rodents from all different species. With 3 lives per match, experience non-stop action as you let the fur fly squaring up against your opponents, all while hunting for food to fatten up and survive the bitter cold. Explore neighborhood terrain, find the high ground by traversing walls, trees, rooftops, and more, and strategize to ensure your squad reigns supreme! Speedrun your way up the tallest tree in the neighborhood in Scurry Up mode! Start at ground level and platform your way up challenging obstacles to reach the top. But be careful, one wrong move will send you plummeting down, forcing you to restart your progress.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!