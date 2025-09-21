Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cheat Death, GG Studio

Roguelite Horror Game Cheat Death Announced

Do you have what it takes to not only take on the Grim Reaper, but beat them at their own game? Try your luck in the game Cheat Death

Article Summary Cheat Death is a new roguelite horror game where you challenge the Grim Reaper in a deadly game of strategy.

Plan your moves on a cursed hex board, using occult cards and dice rolls to outwit Death itself.

Every run offers eerie encounters, risky bargains, and unpredictable events that shape your fate.

Cheat Death launches in Q1 2026, with a Steam playtest now open for those eager to try their luck early.

Indie game developer and publisher GG Studio has announced their latest game, in which you play against the Grim Reaper in Cheat Death. This is a brand-new roguelite horror game in which you challenge the reaper himself in a game of strategy, where you'll need to plan out your best moves with a combination of cards and moves on a hex board to now just survive a few hands against them, but beat them definitively, so there is zero doubt that you just managed to slip by. At the moment, the game only has a release window of Q1 2026, and a playtest you can sign up for on Steam to try out a part of the game on your own. Enjoy the trailer and info here.

Cheat Death

The Name, The Core and the Goal. Play your hand wisely, and you might just escape Death! Where else can you roll the dice with the Grim Reaper, using your own life as the final chip? Your life is a wager in Cheat Death, a roguelite horror game of strategy and mysticism. Navigate a cursed hex board, wield a hand of arcane cards, roll the dice and risk your soul to unravel the grim mystery at the heart of Death itself.

Build a powerful hand from occult cards found on your journey. Each card is a stolen secret or a forbidden tactic, giving you a fleeting edge against the inevitable.

Embrace the chance to seize victory. Rolling dice unleashes raw, unpredictable power, offering high-risk, high-reward opportunities to overcome impossible odds—if you're willing to bet your life on the outcome.

The path is littered with eerie encounters and spectral pleas. Each event is a story waiting to be written by your choices, offering terrible bargains and glimpses into the grim world you are trapped in.

