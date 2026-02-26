Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tennis Clash, Video Games, Wildlife Studios | Tagged: renault, Roland-Garros eSeries, Tennis Clash

Roland-Garros eSeries Returns For 2026 Tennis Event

Roland-Garros eSeries is back for 2026, as the competition will start in the mobile game Tennis Clash the first week of March

Article Summary Roland-Garros eSeries returns in 2026 with qualifiers starting March for Tennis Clash players worldwide.

Finals hosted by esports presenter Laure Valée, broadcast in English on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel.

Tennis Clash remains the official mobile game partner through 2030, offering an authentic Grand Slam experience.

Eight finalists, including defending champ Sasmis, will compete live at Roland-Garros for the prestigious eTennis title.

Renault and Wildlife Studios have come together once again to reveal that the Roland-Garros eSeries will return for another year. Players will once again compete online in the mobile game Tennis Clash for a chance to head to France and compete in an esports tournament finals during the IRL event. We have the finer details below from the announcement made this morning as the competition will kick off the first weekend of March.

Roland-Garros eSeries 2026

Building on this exceptional momentum, the French Tennis Federation reaffirms its ambition to bring eTennis to the biggest stages. For the 2026 edition, the event will welcome Laure Valée, an iconic eSports presenter, as host of the Final Stage. The show will be streamed simultaneously on the France TV digital platform and, in English, on the Roland-Garros YouTube channel. This new dimension is also embodied by a visual identity created by Mafiou, a renowned artist in the sports sector, whose animations have been featured by major brands and teams such as Adidas, FC Barcelona and even the Chicago Bulls.

In line with this announcement, the French Tennis Federation is officially renewing its strategic partnership with Tennis Clash, developed by Wildlife Studios, which will remain the tournament's official mobile game through 2030. With more than five million players connecting each month, the title is the world's leading tennis game and notably featured in the 2023 Olympics Esports Series. The synergy between the Parisian Grand Slam and Tennis Clash is the result of four years of close collaboration, delivering an ever more immersive gaming experience.

Players can enjoy a faithful replica of the Philippe-Chatrier Court, exclusive event outfits, racket strings and bags, the official tournament soundtrack, as well as match calls voiced by the internationally renowned umpire Aurélie Tourte. This growing momentum has since inspired the other Grand Slam tournaments, all of which now collaborate with the game, while further recognition comes through the integration of professional players into the app.

For the 2026 edition, Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault keeps the format that has driven its success, while aiming to raise the bar even higher in terms of excellence, immersion, and competitiveness. Three open qualifying stages, organised between March and April, will give players all over the world the opportunity to compete for a spot among the eight finalists. The three qualified competitors will be joined in the Final Stage by the top female players from the first two Open Qualifiers, alongside the two finalists of the Grand Tour – the circuit reserved for the best Tennis Clash players – as well as defending champion Samuel Sanin Ortiz of Colombia, known as "Sasmis."

The eight title contenders will enjoy a fully authentic immersion in the competitive world of professional tennis, delivering a unique experience that aligns eTennis even more closely with the standards of traditional sport. They will compete for the title during the Final Stage which will take place on Saturday, May 23 2026, on stage at the Roland-Garros auditorium in front of a live audience and streamed in English on the Parisian Grand Slam official YouTube channel. The Open Qualifiers will take place on the following dates:

OQ #1: March 5-10 2026

OQ #2: March 19-24 2026

OQ #3: April 2-7 2026

Grand Tour #1: March 2-23 2026

Grand Tour #2: from March 23 to April 12 2026

