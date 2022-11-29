Roller Drama Receives Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Open Lab Games have released a new trailer for Roller Drama, giving us a better look at the gameplay. While a good chunk of the game is tied into the story of this team, there is indeed a roller derby aspect to everything going on as you'll need to lead your team to victory by not just being an excellent jammer, not just being the best defensive group, but by working as a team to make it through. The trailer shows off not just how the track will work when competing but how each individual character will be coming up before each game. Enjoy the trailer below, as we're still waiting on a release window.

"Roller Drama is a story-driven sports and adventure game where you lead a team of five Roller Derby athletes with challenging personalities as their coach and hopefully friend. Manage full-contact matches on skates with a mix of strategy and real-time controls: team results and life debacles are all part of the story. In Roller Drama you (Joan) live together with five athletes as their coach and hopefully friend: Anne, Portia, Pippi, Cordelia, and Juliet. They just formed a Roller Derby top team!

Portia is the property "guardian", the others (you too) just squatted in the dilapidated building. You have to try to be the balancing factor as these top athletes develop close personal relationships and the group navigates rivalries and love stories. All this while playing Roller Derby-like full-contact matches, where in real time you have to give the right hints, decide strategies, and give orders. You'll have arcade-like controls and power cards! Daily life in the game's world is not easy; political and environmental problems interfere with complex personal lives. The game's universe is a slightly altered perspective of today's world, with the same problems but… more explicit. It's a dystopia that talks about our present (thank you Terry Gilliam)."