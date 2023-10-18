Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: Graphite Lab, Nvizzio Creations, Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe Receives Switch Release Date

Atari dropped a new Nintendo Switch trailer for Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, revealing its official release date.

Atari dropped a new trailer today for Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, as the company revealed the Nintendo Switch release date. In case you weren't aware, the team will be bringing the game to the Switch with a series of upgrades, as you'll get 80 new rides and attractions, as well as an entirely new interface with a better flow that's easier to navigate, and performance optimizations to give the game the best experience on the portable console. Developers Graphite Lab and Nvizzio Creations went out of their way to make sure Switch players had the best experience possible. But now we know the digital version of the game will be released on November 1, while retail versions will drop on November 3. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

"RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe is a casual, approachable version of the iconic amusement park builder with a UI/UX optimized for controller support on modern consoles. Adventures Deluxe adds 80 new rides and attractions, including new seasonal attractions, bringing the total to a whopping 200. Three in-depth game modes, including Adventure Mode, Scenarios Mode, and the open Sandbox Mode, and deep customization features provide countless hours of gameplay."

Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios.

Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for coaster fans of all ages.

Over 80 new rides and attractions bring the total to 200.

Build coasters that twist, turn, swoop, and swirl with the easy-to-use coaster builder.

Customize terrain with four separate environments, including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape.

Ultra-detailed landscaping options to design pathways and flowerbeds and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park.

Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park.

